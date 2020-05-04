28 airports in Thailand reopen for domestic flights

BANGKOK – The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) allows 28 airports to resume their domestic services outside the night curfew.







CAAT director-general Chula Sukmanop issued his announcement to allow the airports to serve only domestic flights from 7am to 7pm.

Airports are banned from receiving inbound international flights except state or military aircraft, flights seeking emergency and technical landings without disembarkation, humanitarian aid, medical and relief flights, repatriation flights and cargo flights.



Loading…



Passengers must undergo health screenings and follow disease control measures at the airports and provinces of their destinations.

The permission goes to airports in Nan, Phitsanulok, Phrae, Mae Sot, Mae Hong Son, Lampang, KhonKaen, Nakhon Phanom, Buri Ram, RoiEt, Loei, Sakon Nakhon, UdonThani, UbonRatchathani, Chumphon, Trang, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ranong, Krabi, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Don Mueang, Samui, Suvarnabhumi, Surat Thani, Hat Yai, Hua Hin and U-Tapao. (TNA)

















