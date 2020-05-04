Bangkok Police Chief inspects reopened barbers and hairdressers

BANGKOK – The commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau inspected six public places and premises allowed to reopen and found good cooperation from operators to control the coronavirus disease 2019.







Bangkok Police Chief Pol Lt Gen Pakapong Pongpetra first went to barbers and hairdressers in Siam Square in Pathumwan district. He saw the operators observed social distancing, checked body temperatures of customers, provided them with hand wash gel and accepted only the customers who made appointments. Service users and providers wore face masks and talked only when it was necessary. Barbers and hairdressers also cleaned their places every two hours.



Pol Lt Gen Pakapong then visited the Lumpini Park on Rama IV Road. There all visitors must wear face masks and have their body temperatures checked. Visitors can only walk and run and are not allowed to use any exercise tools. Clubs are prohibited from conducting activities. Visitors who want to rest must sit at least two meters apart. People are not allowed to picnic there.

Pol Lt Gen Pakapong said officials had to impose measures to prevent disease transmission at flea markets. He ordered police to convince market owners and vendors to comply strictly with the measures. (TNA)

















