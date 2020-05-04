Thai farmers to get COVID-19 financial aid mid of May

BANGKOK – The agriculture minister expects financial aid to reach farmers affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 from mid this month onwards and farmers are advised to quickly register for the assistance.







Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Chalermchai Sri-on said the aid was approved by the cabinet on April 28 and up to 10 million famers’ households would each receive 5,000 baht a month for three months from May to July.

The assistance is for the farmers who have registered with the Department of Agricultural Extension, the Livestock Development Department, the Fisheries Department, the Queen Sirikit Department of Sericulture, the Rubber Authority of Thailand, the Office of the Cane and Sugar Board and the Tobacco Authority of Thailand.



Loading…



“The Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry and the Finance Ministry are speeding up the process. It is expected that the registered farmers who have accounts with the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives will receive the first round of the financial aid in mid-May. For the farmers who have not registeredor whose registration was missed out, relevant organizations have been assigned to quickly inform them of registration procedures and ensure their registration is done within May 15,” Mr Chalermchai said. (TNA)

















