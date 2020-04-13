Local German news agency praises Thailand for efficiently coping with Coronavirus

BANGKOK-A German news agency has praised the Thai government’s measures to cope with COVID-19 saying that the German government should learn from the Thai government, while adding that even in small provinces of Thailand, the COVID-19 preventive measures are stricter than those of Berlin, Germany.







Mr Andreas Gandzior wrote in the Berliner Morgenpost, an online German news agency that the German government should learn from the Thai government in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak, by employing vigorous, consistent and strict measures.

Gandzior’s article states that those who regularly visit Bangkok will clearly see the difference to previous years, as Bangkok is noticeably emptier than usual due to COVID-19, adding that its measures to the fight COVID-19 are much more consistent than those in Berlin.

MrGandzior said most people including foreigners wear a face mask to protect themselves. Bottles of alcohol hand gel are placed at the entrances of all buildings and almost everyone uses it. Signs with hygiene instructions to help in fighting COVID-19 are commonly seen.

Coping with COVID-19 by a lockdown or postponing activities that are normally attended by a large number of people are absolutely appropriate measures. However, education and disinfection are also very important. What may be considered exaggerated to visitors, can also be described as consistent. This should be used as an example. Body temperature measurement at the exits and entrances is what the Germans wish to see in their country. He went on to say that Germany should learn from Bangkok and appropriately apply the knowledge gained to Germany.

MrGandzior stated that at this time, even in small provinces of Thailand, the COVID-19 preventive measures are stricter than those of Berlin. Germany has recently identified more than 120,000 COVID-19 patients, making it the country with the world’s 5th highest number of COVID-19 patients. (NNT)











