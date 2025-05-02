Spacious 1-Bedroom Corner Unit with Panoramic Views at View Talay 3

View Talay 3 – 1 bed 2 bath in Pratamnak PP11344

View Talay 3 is a beachfront high-rise condominium consisting of two buildings and a total of 1,000 units. Completed in 2006, the project offers direct beach access and enjoys a prime location on Pratamnak Soi 6, with stunning views of Yin Yom Beach and Dongtan Beach. Residents benefit from a wide selection of nearby restaurants and local attractions such as Pattaya Water Park, the Big Buddha Temple, Khao Pratamnak Viewpoint, and more. On-site facilities include a large swimming pool, landscaped gardens, a fitness center, parking, and 24-hour security. This superbly renovated corner unit features 1 bedroom and 2 bathrooms, with a generous 136 sq. m of living space. It comes fully furnished and includes a modern kitchen, dining area, comfortable living space, and a spacious corner balcony offering breathtaking sea and city views. This apartment is available for sale in Thai name.

Sale Price: ฿12,900,000

Pattaya Prestige Properties Co., Ltd. | Line ID: @PrestigeProperties | Tel.: +66 828-498-559 | e-Mail: [email protected]

















































