Condo for Sale Gardenia Pattaya – 2 bed 3 bath in Jomtien

Gardenia is a 7-story freehold condominium with a prime location in the desirable Jomtien area, close to restaurants, shops, and markets and just a 10-minute drive from Pattaya City, Big C South Pattaya, and Jomtien Beach. Facilities include a large underground parking area, a swimming pool and 24-hour security. This beautiful corner unit features 2 bedrooms, 2 en-suite bathrooms plus an additional bathroom and is situated in a high floor with open city views. The apartment offers 141 sq. m of living space and comes fully furnished with nice furnishings and full-option appliances. It includes 4 large smart TVs, a dishwasher, a well-appointed modern kitchen, dining area, spacious living room, and a large balcony with city. This unit is available for sale under a foreign name.







2 Bedroom Corner Unit For Sale in Jomtien

In the centre of Jomtien, near the beach

Spacious living area: 141.4 sqm with mezzanine potential

2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

Foreign Quota

Sale Price: ฿ 8.5m / $ 244k / € 237k

Pattaya Prestige Properties Co., Ltd. | Line ID: @PrestigeProperties | Tel.: +66 828-498-559 | e-Mail: [email protected]

































