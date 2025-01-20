(House For Sale Viewtalay Marina) – 3 bed 4 bath in Na-Jomtien PP11061

View Talay Marina is one of the most beautiful high-end residential projects in Pattaya and its surrounding areas, located in Na Jomtien. The classic style houses combine Greek and Roman art and are well-designed, offering luxury and a perfect lifestyle. It is approximately 300 meters from the beach, with easy access to Sukhumvit Road, only 10 minutes from Jomtien Beach and only 15-20 minutes drive to Pattaya city. This beautiful 2-storey pool villa has 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, and 1 maid’s room, situated on a spacious land plot of 478 sq.m. with a usable area of 473 sq.m. It is fully furnished and includes a European kitchen with countertops, a perfect private office, a dining area, a large living area, a storage room, a covered parking, a large swimming pool, and beautifully landscaped gardens. This house is for sale under company name and ready to move in!







3 Bedroom House For Sale in Na Jomtien

Located close to the beach and restaurants

Beautiful tropical atmosphere with great outdoor area

In excellent condition

Spacious land size

Company ownership

Sale Price: ฿ 32m / $ 927k / € 901k

