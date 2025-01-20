House For Sale Private Pool Villa – 5 bed 6 bath in East Pattaya

This private, beautiful pool villa is located in East Pattaya and is close to Map Phrachan Lake. Immerse yourself in the natural atmosphere and serene neighborhoods, with easy access to the Pattaya-Map Ta Phut Highway. Additionally, the Siam Country Golf Course is only a 10-minute drive away. This stunning pool villa sits on a 600 sq m plot of land and offers 480 sq m of living space boasting 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms of living space. It is tastefully decorated and comes fully furnished with a European kitchen, living area, dining area, covered parking, and private swimming pool. This house is available for sale in Thai name and is ready to move in!







3 Bedroom House For Sale in East Pattaya

Located near Mabprachan Lake

Large land size: 600 sqm

5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

Private swimming pool

Fully furnished

Sale Price: ฿ 14.5m / $ 417k / € 405k

