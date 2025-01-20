House For Rent Amorn Village – 3 bed 3 bath in East Pattaya

Amorn Village, located in East Pattaya, offers a peaceful and serene environment, ideal for families seeking a special place to call home. The house is spacious with a thoughtful design, providing comfort and style. The surrounding area features a variety of shops, markets, restaurants, and other amenities. Conveniently situated just off Sukhumvit Road, it’s only 5 minutes from Thara Pattana International School and less than 15 minutes drive to Pattaya City. This stunning pool villa features 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, situated on a 380 sq m plot of land with 350 sq m of living space. It comes fully furnished with a European kitchen, a dining area, beautiful gardens, outdoor relaxation areas, private swimming pool, covered parking and 24-hour security. This pool villa is available for rent and ready to move in!







3 Bedroom House For Rent in East Pattaya

Situated near the Huai Chak Nok area

Close to Tara Pattana International School

Spacious land size: 380 sqm

Private swimming pool

Long-term rental contract

Monthly Rental Price: ฿ 50k / $ 1,437 / € 1,395

Pattaya Prestige Properties Co., Ltd. | Line ID: @PrestigeProperties | Tel.: +66 828-498-559 | e-Mail: [email protected]

































