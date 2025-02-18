(House For Sale) Hivery Pool Villa 2 – 3 bed 2 bath in East Pattaya PP11145

Hivery Pool Villa 2 is a house and villa project developed by Hivery, located in Nong Pla Lai, and completed in November 2022. The project consists of 8 units and offers easy access to Highway No. 36 and Motorway No. 7. It is approximately 7 minutes from Regent International School and close to many tourist attractions. This pool villa features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, sitting on a 284 sqm land plot with 244 sqm of living space. It comes fully furnished with an enlarged living area, dining area, and a European kitchen. The private swimming pool overlooks a beautiful lawn and the property includes a covered cars park with an EV charger. This pool villa is available for rent and ready to move in!







3 Bedroom House For Rent in East Pattaya

Close to international schools

Brand-new house

Nicely furnished with a modern style

Comfortable and spacious living areas

Long-term rental contract

Monthly Rental Price: ฿ 50k / $1467 / €1424

Pattaya Prestige Properties Co., Ltd. | Line ID: @PrestigeProperties | Tel.: +66 828-498-559 | e-Mail: [email protected]































