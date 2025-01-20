Condo for Rent Reflection Jomtien Beach Pattaya – 1 bed 1 bath in Jomtien

Reflections is a beachfront condominium project with two high-rise buildings featuring unique and distinctive architectural designs to provide the ultimate beachfront living experience. The project is conveniently located on Jomtien Beach Road, close to many good restaurants, pharmacies, public transportation, and shops. Sukhumvit Road is easily accessible, and Pattaya is just a 15-minute drive away. Both buildings feature private swimming pools and sky gardens, Jacuzzis, floating cigar lounges, and hydro spa pavilions. Sports enthusiasts will enjoy tennis courts, a fully equipped gym, parking, and 24-hour security. This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit offers 60 sq. m of living space and comes fully furnished with a modern kitchen, dining area, living area, and balcony with stunning sea views. This unit is available for rent and ready to move in!







1 Bedroom Condo For Rent in Jomtien

Located in the sought-after Reflection

Nicely furnished

Stunning sea views

Long-term rental contract

Monthly Rental Price: ฿ 30k / $ 862 / € 837

Pattaya Prestige Properties Co., Ltd. | Line ID: @PrestigeProperties | Tel.: +66 828-498-559 | e-Mail: [email protected]

































