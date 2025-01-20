House For Sale Pattaya Hill Village 2 – 4 bed 4 bath in East Pattaya

Pattaya Hill Village 2 is located conveniently on Boonsampan Road, close to local restaurants, convenient stores, and markets. It’s a quick 5-minute drive to Sukhumvit Road, 10 minutes to reach both Big C Extra Pattaya and Big C South Pattaya, and just 15 minutes away from Pattaya Beach. Newly renovated! This pool villa features 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, situated on a 440.8 sqm plot of land and offers 160 sqm of living space. It comes fully furnished, including a fully equipped European kitchen, dining area, spacious living room, and a master bedroom with a walk-in closet and a jacuzzi. Step outside to a relaxing area complete with a swimming pool, sun deck, and convenient covered parking. This house is available for sale in Thai name and is ready to move in!







4 Bedroom House For Sale in East Pattaya

Well located in Khao Noi

Newly renovated

Fully furnished with high-quality furniture

4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Spacious land size: 440.8 sqm

Sale Price: ฿ 12m / $ 345k / € 335k

