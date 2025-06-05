(House for Sale) Sedona Villas 2 – in East Pattaya

Sedona Villas 2 is located in East Pattaya, in a quiet area near Mabprachan Lake. It is conveniently located and is easily accessible, just minutes from Highway 7 and Regent’s International School. It is also close to many restaurants and shops. It is only a 5-minute drive from Siam Country Club and less than a 25-minute drive from Pattaya City. This beautiful home has 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, and is set on a spacious 1,363 sq.m. of land and 450 sq.m. of living space. The large living area has a fully furnished interior, a dining area, a well-appointed modern European kitchen, a Jacuzzi, a washing machine, and an outside entertaining area that includes a large private swimming pool, a beautiful garden, a BBQ area, and a covered garage. This home is available for rent or sale and is ready to move in!







Sedona Villas 2 – 5 bed 6 bath in East Pattaya (PP9659) (2025-05-20)

Luxury 5-Bedroom Pool Villa in Sedona Villas

Elegant single-storey villa with private swimming pool

Exceptional build quality and attention to detail

Expansive outdoor living and garden space

Fully furnished

In company ownership

Sale Price: ฿ 29.9 m / $ 898k / € 803k

Pattaya Prestige Properties Co., Ltd. | Line ID: @PrestigeProperties | Tel.: +66 828-498-559 | e-Mail: [email protected]

































