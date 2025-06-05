(House for Rent) The Maple Pattaya – in Huay Yai/Phoenix

The Maple Pattaya is located in Huai Yai, a peaceful rural village ideal for families seeking a modern single-storey home. It is surrounded by local markets, convenience stores, restaurants, and important landmarks, and is not far from the city center. Just 5 minutes from Sukhumvit Road, it has convenient access to Jomtien Beach and is only a 20-minute drive from Pattaya City. The community offers facilities such as a clubhouse, fitness center, swimming pool, and communal garden. This modern and cozy home features 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, set on a 210 sqm land plot with 180 sqm of well-designed living space. This home comes fully furnished and includes a European kitchen, a cozy dining area, a comfortable living room, a private garden, a refreshing swimming pool, and covered parking. This house is available for rent and ready to move in.







The Maple Pattaya – 2 bed 2 bath in Huay Yai / Phoenix (PP11399) (2025-05-20)

Modern 2-Bedroom Pool Villa for Rent in Huay Yai

Peaceful location in Huay Yai

Near French International School

Stylish single-storey design with private pool

Available for long-term rental

Monthly Rental Price: ฿ 45k / $ 1,351 / € 1,208

Pattaya Prestige Properties Co., Ltd. | Line ID: @PrestigeProperties | Tel.: +66 828-498-559 | e-Mail: [email protected]

































