Condo for Sale One Tower Condo – Pool Penthouse 3 Bed 4 Bath in Pratamnak

Discover an exclusive penthouse in the most modern high-rise condominium on Soi Pratumnak 4, the only penthouse in Pattaya with a Swimming pool. Located next to the Asia Pattaya Golf Course, this property offers easy access to Paradise Beach and is just 8 minutes from Bali Hai Pier, Walking Street, and the heart of Pattaya City. This penthouse features 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms and offers 361 sq m of living space. this fully furnished penthouse features high-quality contemporary furniture for a stylish and comfortable living experience. The ultra-modern Western-style kitchen is fully equipped with everything you need. The open-plan living room boasts panoramic views over Pratumnak Hill, seamlessly connecting to a 100 sq m terrace, partly roofed, that serves as an outdoor lounge area. Enjoy your private pool and private elevator access, ensuring ultimate privacy and convenience. This exceptional penthouse is available for sale under Foreign Name and is ready to move in!







Pattaya Prestige Properties Co., Ltd.


































