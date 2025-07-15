(Condo for Sale) San Marino Ocean Marina – in Na-Jomtien

Ocean Marina Condominium is a luxury residential building located within Ocean Marina Yacht Club, the largest marina in Southeast Asia. Situated in Na Jomtien, an area known for its beautiful coastline and peaceful surroundings, it offers easy access to renowned seafood restaurants, charming cafes, and several notable landmarks. Conveniently positioned next to Sukhumvit Road and Highway 7, it is just a 25 minute drive from Pattaya City. The building also features a newly renovated hotel on the ground floor and offers a range of facilities including two swimming pools, tennis courts, a sauna, restaurant, spa, and laundry service. This cozy 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment is located on a high floor and offers a generous living area of 165.8 square meters. It comes partly furnished and features a European kitchen, dining area, spacious living room, and a balcony where you can step out and enjoy breathtaking panoramic sea views. The unit is sale under foreign ownership and is ready to move in!







San Marino Ocean Marina – 2 bed 2 bath in Na-Jomtien (PP11404) (2025-05-20)

Sale Price: ฿ 16.5 m / $ 465k / € 443k

