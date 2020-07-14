Tourism Authority of Thailand launches “Chiang Mai I Miss You” discount campaign

The Tourism Authority of Thailand kicked off its “Chiang Mai I Miss You” campaign aimed at bringing more Thai tourists to the northern city

TAT Gov. Yuthasak Supasorn and Chiang Mai Deputy Gov. Komsan Suwanaumpa launched the program July 12 at Chiang Mai University’s Lanna Traditional House Museum.







More than 90 hotels, restaurants and tourist attractions are participating in the campaign that offers tourists three packages:

The Chiang Mai, I Miss You package offers 50 discounts for 500 baht.

The Missing Chiang Mai package offers more than 200 deals with discounts up to 50 percent at ChiangMaiIMissyou.com.

The “Kid Tang Ha Chiang Mai Ham Laew” package offers discounts plus a chance to win one of 10 vacations with winners selected Sept. 15.

#Chiangmai_IMissYou #คิดถึงเชียงใหม่

#TATChiangMai #Amazingไทยเท่

www.chiangmaiimissyou.com





