The Royal Thai Navy moved a British-made fighter jet to its new home at the Royal Thai Fleet’s combat-unit headquarters in Sattahip.







A Harrier AV-84 based at the HTMS Chakri Naruebet’s Air Squadron 1 was carried on a trailer along Sukhumvit Road to the Naval Combat Unit where it will remain on permanent display.

The “jump jet” capable of vertical takeoff was one of nine on Thailand’s only aircraft carrier which no longer has any working aircraft.