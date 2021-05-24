Thailand to distribute 35 million doses of AstraZeneca June – September

At a meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, a plan to divide 35 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine was given approval. They are first to be distributed as a first doses between June and September, before second doses are provided from October to December.

During the June to September period, vaccination will focus on areas with outbreaks and Dark Red zones, including the provinces of Bangkok, Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi and Pathumthani, as well as destinations popular among tourists such as Phuket.







17 provinces along the borders have also been prioritized and will receive vaccinations by July. They are Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Songkla, Sa Kaeo, Tak, Mukdaharn, Narathiwat, Ranong, Nong Khai, Surat Thani, Phang Nga, Krabi, Chantaburi, Chonburi, Rayong, Cha Choeng Sao and Samut Sakhon. After people in these targeted areas are vaccinated, the focus will shift to the nation’s other 55 provinces.

In June, a total of 6.3 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine will be delivered, followed by another 10 million doses through the months of July to November and 5 million in December, for a total of 61.3 million doses by year-end.







Another 37 million doses are to be sought by the state, with 10 million to come from Johnson&Johnson, 20 million from Pfizer and 7 million from Sinovac, but the final numbers may vary based on each company’s production capacity. (NNT)























