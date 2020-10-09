Readers of Condé Nast Traveler rated Thailand among Top 20 Best Countries in the World

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is delighted to announce that Thailand has ranked among the Top 20 Countries in the World by readers of Condé Nast Traveler in the 33rd Readers’ Choice Awards 2020.







Thailand received a score of 92.62, thus placing it in 7th place. Meanwhile, Chiang Mai was placed 2nd on the Top 10 Best Small Cities, and KoPha Ngan was rated 3rd on the Top 5 Best Islands in Asia.

Please Support Pattaya Mail

Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said, “We are always proud to see Thailand on this list, but in this challenging year when the COVID-19 restrictions are affecting international travel, it is indeed a very special honour.









“We would like to extend our sincerest appreciation to the readers of Condé Nast Traveler as well as travelers from across the globe for their confidence in Thailand. When all difficulties from the COVID-19 pandemic have improved, Thailand will certainly be more than ready to welcome international tourists once again.”

According to Condé Nast Traveler, the Readers’ Choice Awards 2020 represent the first time that voters made their picks when almost no one was traveling. It said the names in this year’s edition were the ones that brought voters comfort, that they still connected with long afterward and got them through the months without travel.

“These are the enduring gems that can withstand the test of time and the vicissitudes of circumstances. So while it is always an honour to be on this list, in this strangest of years, it is a special honour, indeed,” the magazine said, adding that “Many readers have told us that when we emerge from this pandemic, they want to turn their attention to the classics, whether that means personal favourites or places they know have brought joy to others.”

For more information on Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards 2020, visit: https://www.cntraveler.com/the-bests/readers-choice-awards.











