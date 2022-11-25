BCCT Multi-Chamber Eastern Seaboard Christmas Networking.

BCCT, in cooperation with AMCHAM, AustCham, BeLuThai, CanCham, GTCC, ITCC, NTCC, SATCC & STCC cordially invites you to the Multi-Chamber Eastern Seaboard Christmas Networking.

Date: Friday 16th December 2022

Time: 6.00-9.00pm

Venue: Royal Varuna Yacht Club

Cost: THB 700 for BCCT and participating chambers members and THB 1,400 for non-members. Price includes food, free flow of wine, beer and soft drinks.

Booking: please click HERE







Payment: Online Payment options are available when confirming your booking (recommended). Online payment when you book is the simplest way to do this.

Bank transfer is also available to Kasikorn bank 709-2-36464-4 and email [email protected] to verify for a receipt.

BCCT vouchers are accepted. One voucher per entry. Please note ‘voucher’ in a comment box when you book.

Special thanks to our sponsors Chandler MHM, IFS Facility Services & Flow Inter







