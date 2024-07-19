‘Pattaya Marathon 2024’ – security and traffic plans finalized for July 20-21 with 761 officials on duties

Pattaya, Thailand – A meeting was held at Napalai Room E, Dusit Thani Pattaya Hotel, to finalize the security and traffic management plans for the 31st Pattaya Marathon, scheduled for July 20-21 in Pattaya, Chonburi.

The meeting was chaired by Deputy Commander of Chonburi Provincial Police, Pol. Col. Jakrapan Kittisiripornkul, and Race Director from Thailand Tri-League, Kobkiat Saengvanich, with key attendees from Pattaya City Police Station, Traffic Division, Administrative Division, representatives from all police stations in the competition area, with the World Athletics Association observing.







The meeting aimed to ensure a clear understanding of duties and coordination among various agencies with 761 officials on duties on both days. The agencies involved include Banglamung District, Banglamung Police Station, Pattaya City Police Station, Tourist Police, Nongprue Police Station, Huay Yai Police Station, Najomtien Police Station, municipal authorities, peacekeeping units, disaster prevention units, civil defense volunteers, Tappraya volunteers, and Sawang Boriboon Foundation.

Pol. Col. Jakrapan emphasized the government’s and Region 2 Provincial Police’s support for tourism-promoting activities, aiming to attract tourists and boost local spending in Pattaya and Chonburi. He called for full cooperation and dedication from all involved to ensure the event’s success.







Traffic Closures and Security Deployment:

Saturday, July 20 – 10k and 4.5k Races:

-Pattaya Second Road, Soi 1 – Dolphin Roundabout: Closed from 12:01 AM to 9:00 AM.

-Pattaya North Road, Pattaya Beach Road, Pattaya-Na Klua Road, and Pattaya Second Road: Closed from 4:00 AM to 8:00 AM.

-206 officers will be stationed at every alley and intersection affected by road closures.









Sunday, July 21 – Full Marathon (42k) and Half Marathon (21k):

-Pattaya Second Road, Soi 1 – Dolphin Roundabout: Closed from 12:01 AM to 11:00 AM.

-Pattaya North Road, Pattaya Beach Road, Thappraya Road, Jomtien Road 1, Jomtien Road 2, and Sukhumvit Road: Closed from 12:01 AM to 11:00 AM.

-555 officers will be deployed at all affected alleys and intersections.

Emergency routes and standby ambulances and personnel will be arranged, with a central coordination center located in front of Terminal 21 Pattaya to manage security operations.





















































