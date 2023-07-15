New government should boost summer vacation hotel occupancy rate – THA president

Thai tourism operators are concerned that political instability could affect the tourism industry and hope that a government will be formed as quickly as possible to reassure international investors and tourists.

Thai Hotels Association (THA) President Marisa Sukosol Nunbhakdi stated that the ongoing issue of forming the government has created concerns for tourists in regard to safety and convenience. She emphasizes that some nationalities are likely to be particularly sensitive to political unrest and will resume travel once the situation is stabilized.







The national hotel occupancy rate in June was 46%. The THA president stated that the occupancy rate should improve in July and August owing to the summer vacations. She believes that, while political protests are unlikely to influence the current trend, the emergence of a new government will boost confidence and push sluggish demand.







Meanwhile, Adith Chairattananon, honorary secretary-general of the Association of Thai Travel Agents (ATTA), stated that most foreign tourists understand the current situation as political activities are normal in many countries. He reported that Atta has not had any cancellations due to political instability, but emphasized that a government should be established quickly to help businesses in improving their operations and attract more inbound demand. He added that tourist-related crimes such as abductions and fraud are more damaging to Thailand’s image than political rallies. (NNT)

















