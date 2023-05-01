More foreign visitors coming to Thailand this week: Tourism Ministry

The Thai Ministry of Tourism and Sports recently evaluated the nation’s tourism situation from April 17-23, forecasting that more visitors from ASEAN and East Asian nations would make their way to the kingdom this week.

Over the evaluated period, Thailand welcomed over 500,000 international tourists at an average of nearly 72,000 daily visitors. Since the beginning of the year, Thailand has welcomed about 8 million foreign tourists, which has generated substantial revenue amounting to 328 billion baht through tourist spending.







In the upcoming week, the number of international tourists is projected to total around 460,000. This estimate is based on several factors, including Chinese tourists taking time off during the Labor Day holiday, the end of this year’s Ramadan holy month, and the introduction of new tourism campaigns and promotions.

The majority of tourists during this period are expected to be from the ASEAN and East Asian regions.







Despite these positive trends, several factors continue to hinder the complete recovery of international tourism. One significant concern is the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, which still has the potential to spread into a wider conflict. Additionally, concerns about persistent inflation continue to affect the global economy and consequently impact tourism across various regions. (NNT)















