Thailand, UN and EU jointly launch project to support SDG cooperation

The Thai Ministry of Interior, the European Union (EU) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) have launched a new project to accelerate the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) across Thailand. The initiative, known as “Strengthening SDG Localization in Thailand,” focuses on 15 selected provinces and aims to improve the quality of life of people in local communities.







The project seeks to partner with state and non-state actors to improve stakeholders’ engagement in policy dialogues and gender-responsive SDG localization. It also aims to strengthen the EU-Thailand partnership towards achieving SDGs, leveraging the joint commitment of the EU, MOI, UNDP and the wider UN system to accelerate the process.

The launch event was attended by key partners, government representatives, governors from the 15 pilot provinces, the private sector, civil society organizations, and other UN agencies. Sara Rezoagli, Deputy Head of the Delegation of the EU to Thailand, stressed the importance of working together from a bottom-up approach starting right at the local level, citing the complexity of today’s global challenges.







Permanent Secretary for Interior Suttipong Juljarern also emphasized the project’s significance, describing it as a crucial step towards sustainable development cooperation. He further confirmed his ministry’s commitment to implementing sustainable development goals in a localized approach focusing on “understanding, accessibility and development.”

According to Suttipong, the project could expand in the future to cover all provinces in Thailand, in line with the spirit of “1 Province, 1 Pledge for Sustainable Thailand,” which aims to ensure that all people in the nation can contribute to its stability, prosperity and sustainability. (NNT)















