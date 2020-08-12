Majestic Queen Sirikit Botanic Garden in Chiang Mai open FREE on Mother’s Day, August 12

The magnificent Queen Sirikit Botanic Garden in the Northern Thai capital of Chiang Mai will be accessible free of charge on 12 August, 2020, in celebration of the auspicious birthday of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother, and Mother’s Day.







Thailand’s very first botanic garden, one of the most diverse and beautiful in Asia, will be open from 08.30 – 16.30 Hrs.

Covering a mountainous area of 560 acres on the foothills of the mist-shrouded Doi Suthep-Pui mountains, the Garden offers a mix of natural beauty along with curated gardens and glasshouses showcasing the magnificence of the flora and fauna from around the world.



Visitors can explore walking trails, gardens and glasshouses all displaying a rich diversity of plants either in their natural settings or arranged according to some theme or classification.

Established in 1992 to honour Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, The Queen Mother, the Garden also has an integrated programme of globally-recognized research and education with a focus on rare, endemic, and endangered species.

Children and senior citizens can also tour the entire grounds via a tram service/open-air bus service that runs within the Garden. Wheelchairs are welcome in most of the Garden, and the glasshouse complex is wheelchair accessible.





Orchid lovers will find a variety of native orchids on sale, which are products of the Garden’s tissue culture laboratory.

The Golden Gardenia Souvenir Shop has a wide range of souvenirs and local products for sale. Adjacent to that, the “Golden Gardenia” Coffee Shop is an ideal place to relax and enjoy freshly brewed coffee, herbal tea or soft drinks.

For more information, please call 0-5384-1234 or click on www.qsbg.org or http://www.facebook.com/qsbgcm . (tatnews.org)











