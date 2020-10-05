Japanese-run cannabis oil production factory raided in Chiang Mai

National police arrested a Japanese national and four Thais during the raid of an end-to-end cannabis oil production facility in Chiang Mai.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

A team of Bangkok, Special Division 191 and Chiang Mai Provincial police, led by deputy national police chief Pol. Gen. Manu Mekmok and officials from the Japanese embassy, arrested Katsuhisa Komiya, 41, and four unidentified Thais at a three-story commercial building on Mahidol Road in Muang District Oct. 3.

Each floor served as a production stage for the production of cannabis oil, with trees grown on the third floor and leaves processed on the second. More than 100 trees were seized as well as reagents, oil-extraction equipment, CBD e-cigarettes and oil, and more than 1,000 packing boxes.

Police said the end-to-end facility produced cannabis oil and e-cigarettes for online sale via Twitter, with most customers living in Japan, although with some in Thailand.

The investigation is continuing into the trade and transportation routes and others in the international network in both countries.











