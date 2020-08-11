Thailand anti and pro-government rallies less likely to clash

The Digital Economy and Society (DES) Minister, Buddhipongse Punnakanta, has warned protesters against making inappropriate references to the royal institution, as the authorities are ready to take legal action against people violating the Computer Crime Act.







Mr. Buddhipongse said people taking part in protests is a personal right. There can be protests, if they are safe, respect other people’s rights and do not involve the royal institution. However, he warned people against using social media to distort information. Legal action will be taken, if they are in violation of the law.

The DES Minister said clashes between protesters are not likely to happen because it will only result in losses. The new generation of the population should use methods, such as cause and effect, to express their views.

“It’s normal in a democracy for people to have different views, but they must not infringe on other people’s rights, especially making inappropriate comments about the country’s main institution. I think that no one will accept that. It’s unlikely because I think both sides’ principles are within the framework. Everyone’s expressing their thoughts in accordance with the constitution. Confrontations won’t benefit anyone. Take a look at the past. Confrontations will only result in losses.”

Concerning members of the People's Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC) and a pro-government group posing for photographs together, Mr. Buddhipongse, who is a former core member of the PDRC, said he doesn't know the pro-government group personally, while insisting that no groups have been formed to oppose anyone. (NNT)












