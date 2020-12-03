Thailand launches ‘Alternative State Quarantine Paradise’ hotel bookings platform for foreign visitors

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Thailand-based Locanation Company Limited jointly launch the newly-developed asq.locanation.com website under the ‘ASQ Paradise’ project to provide arriving foreign visitors with world-class information regarding standards for quarantine and control at Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) hotels located around Thailand.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

TAT Deputy Governor for Tourism Products and Business, Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, said, “TAT’s collaboration for the ‘ASQ Paradise’ project emphasizes the strength of Thailand’s tourism infrastructure even as the country is in the grip of the global pandemic crisis. TAT sees an opportunity during this crisis to show other aspects of our tourism potential to the world. Not only do we retain our outstanding hospitality and travel services, but also the highest possible standards for pandemic control and quarantine.”

The asq.locanation.com website, available in English and Chinese languages, provides a 360-degree pre-entry quarantine service platform that offers services ranging from room reservations to information related to individual travel to Thailand and other services.

Currently, the website features 107 participating ASQ hotels in Thailand, offering quarantine packages ranging from 27,000 Baht to 220,000 Baht for the two-week period at hotels in the three to five-star range. All hotels join the platform are required to pass rigid standards set by the Ministry of Public Health.

Mr. Pepe Arunanondchai, Founder of Locanation Company Limited, said, “Both domestic and international tourists can use the asq.locanation.com website to fully meet their needs. This will pave the way for the launch of the Locanation’s official online travel agent business.”

Locanation is one of the companies that received a TAT Travel Tech Startup Season 2 Award under the Innovative Tourism Promotion category. It was recognized for using innovation to create platforms that addressed quarantine ‘Pain Points’ in terms of access to information for tourists who want to visit Thailand.

Locanation is also working with The Central Group of Companies, The Mall Group, King Power International Group and Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (DTAC) to provide online shopping services to asq.locanation.com website’s users. In addition, through collaboration with Dhipaya Insurance Public Company Limited, the company is looking to add a wide variety of insurance and health insurance packages to suit the needs of individual travellers.









The asq.locanation.com website will be promoted by TAT via its 29 overseas offices, as well as through a partnership with the ASQ Club Thailand. The Club has been initiated to provide information on alternative state quarantine facilities.

Mr. Prin Pathanatham, ASQ Club Thailand’s President, said, “Previously, tourist information about quarantine facilities in Thailand was very scattered. With the launch of the asq.locanation.com website, the ASQ Club Thailand believes that it will definitely prove to be an asset for overseas tourists, local entrepreneurs, or foreigners working in Thailand who want to research everything themselves and book directly with participating ASQ hotels.”





TAT is also creating activities to support the ASQ Paradise Project by offering special online shopping opportunities for quarantined tourists. The tourists will also receive an exclusive ‘Happy DIY Set’ with premium products from five Thai tourism communities around the country with delivery coordinated by the ASQ Club Thailand.

TAT will also launch an official LINE account in Chinese and English languages to provide information and reply to questions to quarantined tourists.

For more information on the ASQ Paradise Project and ASQ hotels located around Thailand, visit https://asq.locanation.com/.











