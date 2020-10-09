Drinking buddies suspected in Chiang Mai vagrant’s murder

Chiang Mai police are searching for drinking buddies of a homeless man found murdered under the Mae Rim where he lived.







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Anan Duangmalai, 58, was discovered by fishermen lying face down in the grass under the Ping River Bridge in Ban Sang, Khilek Subdistrict Oct. 6. He had been hacked in the head with what is believed to be a machete.

Anan was last seen in town drinking with a couple of men who, police said, likely returned to the “home” Anan had made under the bridge, complete with mattress and dressing table.

Village headman Kusol Khamsai, 58, said Anan was a good man who never was known to have problems with anyone. He chose to live under the bridge after divorcing his wife six years ago and selling his house.

Chiang Mai Provincial Police deputy commander Pol. Col. Sukhon Sri-Arun said the men with whom Anan had been drinking in town are the prime suspects in the killing. They have vanished.











