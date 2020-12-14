Chiang Mai Secret Fair attracted art and food lovers from all over Thailand

The secret was out and One Nimman has brought more than 70 Chiang Mai shops to the 3rd Chiang Mai Secret Fair.

The Dec. 5-13 fair on Nimman Road was held simultaneously with the 21st NAP Nimman Soi 1, the event of the year for art lovers.





Visitors enjoyed the best food in Chiang Mai, including Michelin guide destinations like Anchan Noodle, Hot Sui Jian Bao from the Jie Tong Heng Chinese restaurant, and northern cuisine from Chef’s Table by Chef Yo.

Diners can experience authentic Chiang Mai food at low prices such as Nam Ngiao, Khao Soi, Pad Thai 5 Flavors Tha Pae, pizza cheese, San Pa Koi Grilled Intestines, Grandma Sausage, and Funky Mala End with a dessert from Kanom Krok Father’s house.

Guests also purchased food for takeaway, such as cabbage from Nong Kwan’s restaurant and Kao Ma Hham Chiang Mai sausage.

Cafe-hopping gourmets loved the coffee beans from the north, organic coffee from 91 Coffee, an award winner from Thailand Coffee Fest; and Hillkoff drinking iced coffee from real Arabica, coffee cherry tea deals from U Nimman Hotel, and promotions from many leading hotels.







In addition, there were more than 70 arts and crafts and other shops, and music from local artists.

Finally, NAP Chiang Mai brought together artistic, decorative and design artists in one place. The event had interesting workshops such as wall weaving from cotton threads and natural materials, do-it-yourself wraps, food preservation from Super Bee wax warps, and basketry instruction from the Ban Pa Pong community.







