Universal Group throw reunion cocktail party at Sonia Residence Pattaya

Real estate developer Seven Seas Group reunited with clients and property agents for a cocktail party at its Sonia Residence in Pattaya.







The first networking event to be held since the onset of the coronavirus outbreak, the affair showed off the four-star boutique hotel themed around seven famous islands: Bahamas, Bora-Bora, Madagascar, Seychelles, Hawaii, Easter Island, and Mystery Island and its kilometer-long “lazy river” swimming pool.

Universal Group CEO Sonia Punjabi welcomed guests who enjoyed free snacks and cocktails, danced to music spun by Indian deejays and won prizes in a quiz.

Sonia Residence is located in the heart of the famous Seven Seas Condo Resort Jomtien, 1km from the sea sun and sand of Jomtien beach. With 136 spacious rooms, a classic blend of modern and contemporary decor, featuring signature amenities. They offer varied choices of exquisitely designed modular connected rooms with all in-room facilities. Breakfast is included with the reasonable room rates. For information and reservations, call 097-018-9636 or email [email protected].

