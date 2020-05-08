2 hurt minivan-pickup smashup near Pattaya

Two people were hurt when a minibus hit a pickup truck in Najomtien.

Pickup passenger Won Chairin, 50, suffered serious injuries and minivan driver Pongsatorn Tung, 26, hurt his hand in the May 6 wreck on Sukhumvit Road outside Eua Arthorn Village. Both were treated at Queen Sirikit Naval Medical Center.







The accident proved to be a he said-she said affair, with Pongsatorn claiming that Ladda Kangkan, the 42-year-old driver of a Nissan NV, cut him off, causing him to rear-end the car. Ladda claimed Pongsatorn slammed into the back of her while she was driving straight in the left lane.

Police will check local CCTVs to determine who is at fault.

















