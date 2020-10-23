Chiang Mai embraces cold weather in city and national parks

Mist covered the northern province of Chiang Mai as local temperatures measured 20-24 degrees celsius.

A similar weather condition happened at the Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park in the nearby Phitsanulok province where the morning temperature was at 15 degrees Celsius.







In Chiang Mai, temperatures ranged between 20 and 24 degrees Celsius in the heart of the province. Meanwhile, thick mist covered its Kew Mae Pan viewpoint on the top of the Doi Inthanon Mountain where the temperature dropped to 11 degrees Celsius. Motorists were advised to drive carefully there. The road to the Doi Suthep Mountain was also covered with mist. It blocked visitors from seeing the center of Chiang Mai from Doi Suthep.

The Northern Meteorological Center in Chiang Mai said the North and the Northeast were shrouded in a high pressure system from China. Consequently, rain will decrease in the North and local temperatures will fall by 1-2 degrees celsius. Cold weather is predicted in the morning in Chiang Mai and rain will cover 20% of its area. Local people were advised to take good care of their health due to fluctuating weather conditions.

In Phitsanulok, the morning temperature measured 15 degrees Celsius in Ban Mai Rong Kla village at the heart of the Phu Hin Rong Kla National Park in Noen Perm sub-district of Nakhon Thai district. Mist also blanketed the village and local people were advised to use winter gear. Temperatures were expected to fall to the single-digit level there where frost usually appears in November.

The Meteorological Department announced winter started in the country on Oct 22 as temperatures in the North, the Northeast, the Central Plains and the East were steadily below 23 degrees Celsius and rain declined. Meanwhile, the rainy season began in the South. (TNA)











