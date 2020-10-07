Chiang Mai celebrates Loy Krathong-Yi Peng Festival Oct 31- Nov 1; limits lanterns

Chiang Mai province announced restrictions on launching sky lanterns and smoked lanterns during the upcoming Loy Krathong and Yi Peng Festival from Oct 31- Nov 1 for aviation safety.







Chiang Mai Deputy Governor, Rathapol Naradisorn said a provincial announcement had been issued to prevent danger or damage from lantern floating to Chiang Mai airport, communities and public members.

The traditional activity to launch sky lanterns can be done at the places, approved by district chiefs. Organizers must seek prior permission 15 days in advance, according to the announcement.



Time restriction has been imposed to ensure safety. Celebrants can launch the lanterns overnight on Oct 31 and Nov1 from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Smoke lanterns can be released on Oct 31 from 10am to noon.

Violators are subject to a maximum jail term of three years and/or a fine of not over 60,000 baht. (TNA)











