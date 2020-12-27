Miss Chiang Mai pageant begins Jan. 3

Thirty hopefuls in the 2021 Miss Chiang Mai beauty pageant made their first appearances on Christmas Eve for three days of tourism promotion.

The contestants appeared at a winter festival and locally-made products fair as part of their Dec. 24-27 itinerary.





The 30 women, representing all 25 districts in the province, began applying Dec. 10 and had their entries verified Dec. 23 at Central Plaza Chiang Mai Airport, where they were welcomed by past Miss Chiang Mai winners Supaporn “Bow” Rittipruk from 2017, Wathusiri “Kitty” Jaiklang from 2018, Narumol “Plai Fah” Sittiwang from 2019, and 2020’s winner, Cindy Alexandra Hanggi.

Pageant Director Adisorn Suddee said this will be the 88th annual contest. The qualifying round will be on Jan. 3 with judging starting on Jan. 5.













