Buses added in Chiang Mai for holiday

The Chiang Mai Land Transport Department increased bus service by 20 percent for the long holiday weekend.







Chiang Mai Bus Terminal 3 was bustling Sept. 4 after being quiet for a long time due to the coronavirus recession that cut passenger loads in half. But the prospect of four days off had residents and tourists flowing through the station again.

Land Transport Department staffers and bus operators vigilantly enforced rules requiring mask use and having people check in with the government’s Thai Chana contact-tracing app. They also tested bus drivers to ensure they were drug- and alcohol-free.

Schedules were adjusted to make adequate buses available, including ten reserved buses to Chiang Rai, Phrae, Nan and Payao, and 54 to Bangkok. A further 142 buses were scheduled for Issan, the South and further North.

















