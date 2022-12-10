‘Amazing Thailand 10 Million Celebrations’ at Bangkok Don Mueang Airport

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) in cooperation with public and private sector partners held the ‘Amazing Thailand 10 Million Celebrations’ event at Don Mueang Airport, and welcomed arriving passengers on Thai Lion Air Flight SL117 from Jakarta, Indonesia carrying 215 passengers landing at 08.25 Hrs.







Mr. Nithee Seeprae, TAT Deputy Governor for Digitalisation, Research, and Development, led the welcome ceremony, and was joined by officials and figures from Don Mueang Airport, Tourist Police, Immigration Bureau, Thai Lion Air, and The Mall Group, as well as Miss Tourism World Thailand.







The Amazing Thailand 10 Million Celebrations are being held today at seven key international and regional airports in Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang), Phuket, Krabi, Chiang Mai, U-Tapao, and Samui, as well as two border checkpoints in Songkhla (Sadao) and Nong Khai. (TAT)











































