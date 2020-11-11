39 Chiang Mai contacts with Krabi man infected with Covid-19 test negative

Coronavirus tests on 39 people who came into contact with an Indian tourist infected with Covid-19 came back negative, the Chiang Mai Public Health Department said.

Dr. Kittipan Chalom, assistant to the department chief, said Nov. 10 that two people in close contact with the 37-year-old visitor from Krabi Province and 37 others with incidental contact all tested negative, but will remain under observation.







Living in the southern province for the past three months after being unable to return to India, the Indian man went to a private hospital in Krabi last week for a health exam as part of his application for a work permit. A routine coronavirus test came back positive.

He had visited Chiang Mai on Oct. 30 and visited several bars and restaurants.

The Indian man later tested negative for the virus and has not developed symptoms.











