Home care for people suspected or confirmed with coronavirus

All members of a household with a person with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 should:
-Wash hands with soap and water regularly, especially:
• After coughing or sneezing
• Before during and after you prepare food
• Before eating
• After using the toilet
• Before and after caring for the ill person
• When hands are visibly dirty
-Avoid unnecessary exposure to the ill person and avoid sharing items, such as eating utensils, dishes, drinks and towels.
-When coughing or sneezing, cover mouth and nose with flexed elbow or use a disposable tissue and discard immediately after use.
-Monitor everyone’s health for symptoms such as fever, cough and if difficult breathing appear, call your health care facility immediately.
