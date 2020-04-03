Home care for people suspected or confirmed with coronavirus

All members of a household with a person with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 should:

-Wash hands with soap and water regularly, especially:

• After coughing or sneezing

• Before during and after you prepare food

• Before eating

• After using the toilet

• Before and after caring for the ill person

• When hands are visibly dirty

-Avoid unnecessary exposure to the ill person and avoid sharing items, such as eating utensils, dishes, drinks and towels.

-When coughing or sneezing, cover mouth and nose with flexed elbow or use a disposable tissue and discard immediately after use.

-Monitor everyone’s health for symptoms such as fever, cough and if difficult breathing appear, call your health care facility immediately.

(Sources: WHO – World Health Organization Facebook Page)











