Thailand ready for full reopening in July

The Ministry of Public Health is urging members of the public, especially those in risk groups, to maintain COVID-19 prevention measures even as regulations ease in the kingdom.

Dr Kiatiphum Wongrajit, permanent secretary for Public Health, said figures for new COVID infections and fatalities have declined in most provinces, adding that there have been no reports of new infection clusters despite the reopening of entertainment venues due to businesses strictly adhering to the COVID Free Setting measures.







Preparations have also been made to ensure sufficient medical supplies and beds for services and treatment. The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) general meeting has subsequently decided to declare all provinces in Thailand “surveillance areas” or “green areas” in its COVID color-coded zoning system in July, while the Ministry of Public Health lowered the COVID alert level for all provinces from 3 to 2.



Under Alert Level 2, the general public can go about their daily lives as normal but are advised to continue observing universal prevention and universal vaccination measures. People in the 608 group comprising the elderly, those with underlying health problems, pregnant women and those who have not been fully vaccinated are meanwhile advised to avoid densely populated areas, entertainment venues and international travel.

The permanent secretary urged the public, particularly people in risk groups, to get booster shots in order to strengthen their immunity against COVID-19. He also requested that businesses continue following COVID Free Setting measures.(NNT)































