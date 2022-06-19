Water management in Thailand more challenging due to climate change

Thailand recently discussed the importance of water at an international water conference, addressing new challenges stemming from climate change such as flooding and scarcity.

The “Water and Waste Management International Conference & Expo Thailand: Water for Life” event kicked off last week with an opening speech delivered by Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, who assured everyone that Thailand will continue tackling water-related issues in order to ensure sustainability for Thai communities.







The premier also acknowledged that water management efforts have become more difficult due to climate change, but reaffirmed his government’s focus and resolve in confronting the issue.

With public participation playing a major role, Gen Prayut said the government is working to promote cooperation and pursue its long-term national strategies, as water management is relevant to everyone everywhere.



He thanked all participants at the conference and reiterated that everyone shares the same goal, which is to conserve water and utilize it in the most efficient and effective manner.(NNT)

































