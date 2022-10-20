Thailand Human Rights Commission worried about True-DTAC merger

The National Human Rights Commission said in its statement that the merger of True and DTAC could result in monopoly and consumers would lack choices.

The NHRC said that reports on the planned merger of True Corporation and Total Access Communication (DTAC) drew opposition from academics and consumers’ organizations including the Thailand Consumers Council, which were concerned about impacts on competition and possible monopoly in the telecom sector.







The merger might affect consumers’ choices and lead to the digital divide and unfair charges.

As the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission will decide on Oct 20 whether it will approve the merger, the NHRC asked it to reveal the study of a foreign consultancy that it hired to look into the impacts of the merger. The rights commission also proposed the telecom regulator take the study into consideration.







Besides, the NBTC should listen to the opinions of the Thailand Consumers Council and the people who could be affected by the merger, the NHRC said. (TNA)

































