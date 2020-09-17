Thailand-Japan mutual economic activities, reentering through ‘Fast Track Procedure’

H.E. Mr. Nashida Kazuya, Ambassador of Japan to Thailand, paid a courtesy call on Minister Attached to Prime Minister’s Office Anucha Nakasai. Gist of the meeting is as follows:







The Minister Attached to Prime Minister’s Office welcomed the Japanese Ambassador, and congratulated tight-knitted relations between the two countries at all levels. The Thai Government stands ready to provide support to the Ambassador during his tenure in Thailand in a bid to further tighten comprehensive relations and cooperation.









The Minister also conveyed his congratulations to Japan’s new Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide, and expressed confidence that under Prime Minister Suga’s leadership, Japan would be stronger in all aspects. He hoped that the Japanese Government would continue with its policy to forge relations and cooperation with Thailand. The Minister also expressed appreciation toward the Japanese Government for its provision of medical supplies, and facilitation to the Thai repatriates during the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The Japanese Ambassador expressed pleasure to have been tenured in Thailand, and affirmed his commitment to play an active role in strengthening cordial relations in a comprehensive manner.

Both parties also discussed reentering of the country, and came to terms on the implementation of ‘Fast Track Procedure’ between each other in a bid to drive forward economic activities, and maintain supply chains. The Minister thanked Japan for having had confidence in Thailand’s economic potentials during the past several decades, and affirmed the Thai Government’s commitment to continue promoting economic cooperation with Japan despite being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

