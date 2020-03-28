Japan suspends visa waivers for Thais

By Pattaya Mail
205

BANGKOK– Japan will temporarily suspend visa exemption for Thai travelers to be put into effect at midnight on March 28 until the end of April.



Thai embassy in Tokyo posted a message on its Facebook page that travel restriction for Thais will be imposed until the end of April and could be extended.

Japan also revokes visas, issued by a Japanese embassy or a Japanese consulate – general before March 28.

However, holders of multiple visas, who have re-entry document are exempted and allowed to travel to Japan.

They are required to self-quarantine for 14 days and avoid using public transports after arrivals.

Thailand is among ten countries, for which Japan issued the new travel restrictions amid the coronavirus outbreak. (TNA)


