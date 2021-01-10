Bangkok Airways temporary changes in Jan-Feb to avoid interprovincial travel

Bangkok Airways’ latest updates regarding flight changes to comply with the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) announcement urges people to avoid interprovincial travel during this time.

Bangkok Airways announces temporary suspensions of its Samui – Phuket (round trip) and Phuket – Hat Yai (round trip) services, from 10 – 31 January, 2021.







The airline will also temporary close its ticketing office located on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road (Headquarter) from 11 – 31 January, 2021. Passengers can still reach Bangkok Airways via its Call Center 1771 and +662 270 6699 (08.00 – 20.00 Hrs.); Email: [email protected]; and PG Live Chat at https://bit.ly/PGLiveChatEN.

Passengers affected by temporary flight reductions and route suspensions may rebook their tickets without any change fees. For passengers who booked their tickets directly through Bangkok Airways, they may contact the airline via above contact channels. Passengers who booked their tickets through travel agencies are advised to directly contact their agents for further arrangements.





Prior to this, on 7 January, 2021, the airline has announced several changes, which include reduction of flight frequency, temporary route suspensions, and the delayed launch of new flights plus closure of all passenger lounges at airports nationwide are as follows:

Flight reductions https://www.bangkokair.com/flight/flightSchedule

Bangkok – Samui (round-trip) from 8 January – 28 February 2021

Bangkok – Lampang (round-trip) from 8 January – 28 February 2021

Bangkok – Chiang Mai (round-trip) from 8 January – 28 February 2021

Bangkok – Krabi (round-trip) from 8 January – 28 February 2021

Bangkok – Phuket (round-trip) from 8 January – 28 February 2021

Bangkok – Sukhothai (round-trip) from 1 – 28 February 2021

Bangkok – Trat (round-trip) from 1 – 28 February 2021









Temporarily suspended routes (from 8-31 January 2021)

Bangkok – Sukhothai (round-trip)

Bangkok – Trat (round-trip)

Phuket – U-Tapao (round-trip)

Rescheduled launch dates for three new routes

Bangkok – Hat Yai (round-trip) will be launched on 1 April 2021

Bangkok – Khon Kaen (round-trip) will be launched on 1 May 2021

Bangkok – Mae Sot (Tak) (round-trip) will be launched on 1 June 2021

All Bangkok Airways passenger lounges, including service kiosks at all available airports nationwide, are temporarily closed from 8 – 31 January 2021. However, passengers will be provided with takeaway snack bags on all flights.

For passengers who booked their tickets directly through Bangkok Airways may contact the airline’s call centre 1771 or +66 (0) 2270 6699, or ticketing offices nationwide and overseas. Passengers who booked their tickets through travel agencies are advised to contact their agents directly for further arrangements.









The safety and well-being of all customers and staff remains the carrier’s top priority. Passengers are reminded that they must follow the latest Thai governmental health measures in place at their point of departure, and can stay up-to-date by accessing the following resources:

– The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) http://www.moicovid.com/

– Airports of Thailand www.airportthai.co.th/th/

– Department of Airports https://www.facebook.com/DepartmentOfAirports/

– Tourism Authority of Thailand www.TATnews.org

TAT would also like to remind all passengers to follow the DMHTT precautions to help prevent the spread of COVID-19: D – Distancing, M – Mask wearing, H – Handwashing, T – Temperature check, and T – Thai Chana contact tracing application.













