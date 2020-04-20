Post-wildfire reforestation in Chiang Mai and upper North Thailand

BANGKOK– The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment plans reforestation in the North after great damage from forest fires.







The ministry reported that the number of forest hotspots in nine provinces in the upper North dropped for the sixth consecutive day. It attributed the development to joint efforts by many organizations and parties to control forest fires there.

Attapol Charoenchansa, director-general of the Royal Forest Department, said that officials were working around the clock to put out wildfires and were convincing local people to help prevent forest fires. Besides, officials were enforcing laws strictly against the people setting fire in forests.

As a result, the number of hotspots in national forest reserves in nine northern provinces declined to only 49 locations including only 27 hotspots in Nan province where the most hotspots were detected. Farmland was found in most of the hotspots.

Fires destroyed 55,266 rai of forestland in the nine provinces in the upper North. They formed 0.18% of national forest reserves. The greatest damage covering 17,771 rai was in Chiang Mai province. Thirty-eight people were arrested and prosecuted for causing wildfires.

For the reforestation, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment through the Royal Forest Department prepared about 10 seedlings of perennials and economic trees including teak, Siamese rosewood, jackfruit, black rosewood, iron wood and Yang. The reforestation will start on May 21 that is the National Tree Day. (TNA)

