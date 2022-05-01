Pattaya bars and restaurants serve alcohol until midnight starting today (May 1)

The Center for Covid-19 SituationAdministration (CCSA) decided to relax disease controls from May 1, ending control (orange) zones in its revision of the colour-coded zoning.

Only high surveillance (yellow) zones and tourism pilot (blue) zones will remain, starting from May 1.



There will be no maximum and strict Covid-19 control (dark-red), maximum control (red) zones, surveillance (green) zones.

Songkhla and Rayong provinces were added to tourism pilot (blue) zones, raising the total blue zone provinces to 12, which include Bangkok, Krabi, Kanchanaburi, Chonburi (Pattaya), Chiang Mai, Nonthaburi, PathumThani, Phang-nga, Phetchaburi, Phuket.







Other 65 provinces are classified as yellow zones, increased from 47 provinces.

The CCSA also extended alcohol consumption hours at restaurants that meet SHA Plus and Covid-Free Setting standards to midnight in high surveillance (yellow) zones and tourism pilot (blue) zones, starting from May 1.

Moreover, the Covid-19 taskforce reduced home isolation for at-risk people exposed to those infected from a week to five days with additional five days for observation and monitoring their health, starting May. (TNA)































