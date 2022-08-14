Digital Marketing for Thailand’s Tourism Business at Skål Bangkok Business Lunch

Skål International Bangkok organised a Business Luncheon Talk on “New Era of Digital Marketing for Thailand’s Tourism Business ” recently. Pawoot Pongvitayapanu (fifth right) CEO and Founder of www.tarad.com was the guest speaker. The event was attended by senior executives of tourism organizations in Thailand at Rib Room & Bar Steak House, Landmark Hotel Bangkok.







Skål International Bangkok organises Networking Luncheon Talk every other month with different topics for the benefits of tourism industry and public. Members and non-members are welcome. They also organise a networking cocktail event every other month, therefore Skål International Bangkok has an event regularly once a month. The events always take place at leading hotels in Bangkok allowing leaders and executives from various companies to see wonderful services of Bangkok’s hospitality.







Skål International today has approximately 13,000 members in 318 Clubs throughout 96 nations headquartered at the General Secretariat in Torremolinos, Spain. For more information, please visit www.skal.org

For Skal International Bangkok please visit: www.skalbangkok.com For membership enquiries, please email to [email protected]

































