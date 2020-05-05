Businesses defying disease control guidelines will be closed

BANGKOK – Some businesses, which reopened after the Covid-19 restrictions being relaxed could be ordered to close again if they do not comply with the disease control guidelines, said Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam.







The government on Sunday allowed the reopening of six types of businesses including markets and small restaurants in the first phase of relaxation of disease-control restrictions.

However, Wissanu said he received reports of some business operators, defying the rules, imposed to prevent the spread of the disease. Warnings were issued for them to rearrange the service system as required by the safe guidelines.







He said the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) is assessing the situation in the wake of the first stage of relaxation, in Bangkok, some restaurants were ordered to close after they failed to comply with the regulations after being given warnings.

In the provinces, governors are authorized to order closure of businesses, failing to follow the disease control rules.

Restaurants can provide table service for customers on the condition that they maintain the social distancing measures but sales of alcoholic beverages are banned in restaurants. People are allowed to only drink at home without social gatherings.

Customers are asked to be careful to protect themselves from crowded space, risking of contracting the disease. (TNA)


















